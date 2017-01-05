Watch: Ruchir Sharma, Prannoy Roy On The Elections And Economy In 2017
'Sports viewership is falling, while news consumption is going up' Origin of next recession could be China, says Ruchir Sharma China's big debt worry Europe's comeback could be a potential surprise of 2017 The number of billion dollar companies (unicorns) on a rise till 2015 have now plateaued: Ruchir Sharma In 2017, there's likely to be a shadow on startups and cracks in the tech space Defence spending is rising globally Youth are craving for authoritarianism, says Ruchir Sharma Nationalist, authoritarian leaders are more popular now, says Ruchir Sharma In 2016, only 40% governments have been voted back, which is significantly lower than in 2009 What's dragging global growth? 'No nation is growing faster than 2008 today' Migration to rich countries is likely to fall further, says Ruchir Sharma