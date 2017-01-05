Collapse
Expand

HIGHLIGHTS

  • submit to reddit
  • Add to Flipboard Magazine.
  • email

Trending

Watch: Ruchir Sharma, Prannoy Roy On The Elections And Economy In 2017


Jan 05, 2017
22:17 (IST)
Jan 05, 2017
22:13 (IST)
'Sports viewership is falling, while news consumption is going up'
Jan 05, 2017
22:13 (IST)
Jan 05, 2017
22:12 (IST)
Origin of next recession could be China, says Ruchir Sharma
Jan 05, 2017
22:10 (IST)
China's big debt worry
Jan 05, 2017
22:07 (IST)
Jan 05, 2017
22:06 (IST)
Europe's comeback could be a potential surprise of 2017
Jan 05, 2017
22:03 (IST)
The number of billion dollar companies (unicorns) on a rise till 2015 have now plateaued: Ruchir Sharma
Jan 05, 2017
22:02 (IST)
In 2017, there's likely to be a shadow on startups and cracks in the tech space
Jan 05, 2017
22:01 (IST)
Jan 05, 2017
22:01 (IST)
Defence spending is rising globally
Jan 05, 2017
21:58 (IST)
Youth are craving for authoritarianism, says Ruchir Sharma
Jan 05, 2017
21:56 (IST)
Nationalist, authoritarian leaders are more popular now, says Ruchir Sharma

Jan 05, 2017
21:53 (IST)
In 2016, only 40% governments have been voted back, which is significantly lower than in 2009
Jan 05, 2017
21:52 (IST)
What's dragging global growth?
Jan 05, 2017
21:49 (IST)
Jan 05, 2017
21:48 (IST)
'No nation is growing faster than 2008 today'
Jan 05, 2017
21:46 (IST)
Jan 05, 2017
21:45 (IST)
Migration to rich countries is likely to fall further, says Ruchir Sharma
Jan 05, 2017
21:45 (IST)

Load more...

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................