Live: PM Narendra Modi Arrives In US, Will Meet President Donald Trump On Monday

A senior White House official told reporters that President Donald Trump's first working dinner with a foreign leader will be with the Indian Prime Minister. The two leaders will meet at 3:30 pm EST on June 26, and will deliver a joint statement along with individual statements. But there will be no press meet, "as preferred by both leaders". The first face-to-face interaction between Mr Trump and PM Modi is expected to focus on three major areas -- defence, terrorism and energy.
Here are the live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States:
#InPics | Indian ambassador @NavtejSarna, his wife Avina Sarna receiving PM @narendramodi- NDTV (@ndtv) June 25, 2017
Watch live #ModiInUS: https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6pic.twitter.com/RV3i9YxjeC
WATCH: PM @narendramodi's arrival in Washington, welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the US @NavtejSarna, his wife Avina Sarna @IndianEmbassyUSpic.twitter.com/4aJercn9oS- NDTV (@ndtv) June 25, 2017
Community connect...the Indian community came in large numbers at the airport to welcome the Prime Minister to USA. pic.twitter.com/wXrZgmdkeB- PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 25, 2017
Touchdown! Wait is over, Celebrations begin! PM @narendramodi on US soil🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vdpjY0ADtb- India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 25, 2017
As the 🌞sets at Joint Base Andrews, DC; 🇮🇳🇺🇸 wait with bated breath for Dawn of a New Era @PMOIndia@POTUSpic.twitter.com/7bIPziZiWF- India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 25, 2017
#WATCH Indians gather at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC to welcome PM Narendra Modi chant "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki jai" pic.twitter.com/wuKz0gv0fI- ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017
Tricolour & Stars and Stripes 🇮🇳🇺🇸 fluttering together to welcome PM @narendramodi#USWelcomesTrueFriendpic.twitter.com/kCueZ8XKJd- India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 24, 2017
Ready to welcome PM Sh @narendramodi at Andrew's Airforce base in Washington DC @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/0R2Y5l6Zu5- Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) June 24, 2017
And @POTUS has spoken! 🇮🇳🇺🇸 ALL SET for a Historic Summit Engagement 🇮🇳🇺🇸@narendramodi@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/S6gma0rVpn- India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 24, 2017
I welcome Indian PM @NarendraModi to the United States and reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two nations.- Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 24, 2017
Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!- President Trump (@POTUS) June 24, 2017