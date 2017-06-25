Live: PM Narendra Modi Arrives In US, Will Meet President Donald Trump On Monday

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2017 08:28 IST
PM Modi arrives in Washington for two day visit.

After a brief stop in Lisbon, Portugal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in United States in the second leg of his three-nation tour. The last destination is the Netherlands. This would be PM Modi's fourth visit to the US, where he forged a close relationship with former US President Barack Obama and called the US "an indispensable partner". However, this is his first visit to US after the Trump administration came to power early this year.

A senior White House official told reporters that President Donald Trump's first working dinner with a foreign leader will be with the Indian Prime Minister. The two leaders will meet at 3:30 pm EST on June 26, and will deliver a joint statement along with individual statements. But there will be no press meet, "as preferred by both leaders". The first face-to-face interaction between Mr Trump and PM Modi is expected to focus on three major areas -- defence, terrorism and energy.

Here are the live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States:




Jun 25, 2017
07:19 (IST)
Indian ambassador Navtej Sarna and his wife received PM Modi at the time of his arrival.

Jun 25, 2017
07:16 (IST)
Watch PM Modi's arrival in Washington.

Jun 25, 2017
07:10 (IST)
PM Modi meets the Indian community in US at Andrews base in Washington.

Jun 25, 2017
06:58 (IST)
PM Modi arrives in Washington.

Jun 25, 2017
06:45 (IST)
Jun 25, 2017
06:44 (IST)
Jun 25, 2017
06:32 (IST)
View of the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC 

Jun 25, 2017
06:15 (IST)
Watch as a gathering outside Joint Base Andrews cheer for the Prime Minister.

Jun 25, 2017
06:13 (IST)
Indians in US eagerly wait to get a glimpse of PM Modi outside Andrews Air Base 
Jun 25, 2017
05:24 (IST)
The flags of both India and The United States fly high before PM Modi's arrival in US

Jun 25, 2017
04:58 (IST)
Vijay Chauthaiwale who is in-Charge of Foreign Affairs Department, BJP gives us the mood at Andrew Air force base in Washington ahead of PM Modi's arrival.

Jun 25, 2017
01:46 (IST)
The Official Embassy of India in Washington DC responds to President Trump's tweet, welcoming PM Modi
Jun 25, 2017
01:39 (IST)
US Senator Kamala Harris welcomed the Prime Minister, hours before he arrived.
Jun 25, 2017
01:28 (IST)
President Donald Trump tweets welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House ahead of his arrival in US.
