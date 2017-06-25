Live: PM Narendra Modi Arrives In US, Will Meet President Donald Trump On Monday

PM Modi arrives in Washington for two day visit.

Here are the live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States:

After a brief stop in Lisbon, Portugal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in United States in the second leg of his three-nation tour. The last destination is the Netherlands. This would be PM Modi's fourth visit to the US, where he forged a close relationship with former US President Barack Obama and called the US "an indispensable partner". However, this is his first visit to US after the Trump administration came to power early this year.A senior White House official told reporters that President Donald Trump's first working dinner with a foreign leader will be with the Indian Prime Minister. The two leaders will meet at 3:30 pm EST on June 26, and will deliver a joint statement along with individual statements. But there will be no press meet, "as preferred by both leaders". The first face-to-face interaction between Mr Trump and PM Modi is expected to focus on three major areas -- defence, terrorism and energy.