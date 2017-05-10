Justin Bieber India Concert Live Updates: Justin Bieber's Checked In, Fans Flock To Mumbai

New Delhi: Singer Justin Bieber has arrived for his maiden concert in India. The Baby hitmaker was received by Salman Khan's security head Shera at Kalina airport, where he flew in by chartered flight at 1.30 am. Justin Bieber will perform as part of his Purpose Tour at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium at 8 pm. Justin's set will be a blend of his old and new favourites in addition to songs from his latest album Purpose. Here are the latest pictures, videos and updates about Justin Bieber's concert in India.