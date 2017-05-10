Justin Bieber India Concert Live Updates: Justin Bieber's Checked In, Fans Flock To Mumbai

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 10, 2017 10:10 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
New Delhi:  Singer Justin Bieber has arrived for his maiden concert in India. The Baby hitmaker was received by Salman Khan's security head Shera at Kalina airport, where he flew in by chartered flight at 1.30 am. Justin Bieber will perform as part of his Purpose Tour at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium at 8 pm. Justin's set will be a blend of his old and new favourites in addition to songs from his latest album Purpose. Here are the latest pictures, videos and updates about Justin Bieber's concert in India.


May 10, 2017
10:06 (IST)
Early birds at Justin Bieber's concert.

Fans to Justin Bieber: Let Me Love You

May 10, 2017
09:53 (IST)
As promised, Justin Bieber' has arrived in India for his Purpose concert. The Let me Love You singer was welcomed by shrieking fans 
 
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READFor 6 Days, Man Stayed In A Room With Dead Wife. He Had A Reason
Justin BieberJustin Bieber indiaJustin Bieber in indiaJustin Bieber india concertJustin Bieber concertJustin Bieber in mumbaiJustin Bieber purpose tour

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................