Amid Jallikattu Protests, Supreme Court Agrees To Delay Verdict: 10 Facts

Thousands have gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach to protest the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu.

Chennai: The Supreme Court has agreed that for the next seven days, it will not rule on whether to lift a ban on Jallikattu, as requested by the union government. With more than 10,000 protestors holding unflagging but peaceful demonstrations at Chennai's Marina Beach in support of the bull-taming sport, judges were told that a verdict, due today, could create a law and order problem, and that the centre is working with the Tamil Nadu government to find a solution to the conflict between lakhs of people who say Jallikattu is an integral part of their culture and animal activists who say bulls are tortured and abused by the sport, which is held during Pongal or the Harvest Festival.