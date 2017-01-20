Amid Jallikattu Protests, Supreme Court Agrees To Delay Verdict: 10 Facts

Thousands have gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach to protest the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu.
Chennai: The Supreme Court has agreed that for the next seven days, it will not rule on whether to lift a ban on Jallikattu, as requested by the union government. With more than 10,000 protestors holding unflagging but peaceful demonstrations at Chennai's Marina Beach in support of the bull-taming sport, judges were told that a verdict, due today, could create a law and order problem, and that the centre is working with the Tamil Nadu government to find a solution to the conflict between lakhs of people who say Jallikattu is an integral part of their culture and animal activists who say bulls are tortured and abused by the sport, which is held during Pongal or the Harvest Festival.
Here are the 10 latest developments on this big story:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam says that an executive order or ordinance by the state government will return Jallikattu which was first banned in 2014 by the Supreme Court. He urged the thousands of people gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach for four days now to end their protest. But the protesters - students and professionals, men and women - have said they will not disband till the order ending the ban on Jallikattu is formally issued.
Along with the young students and techies who have been camping at Marina Beach, state transport is on strike today. Shops are closed. Top film stars including Rajinikanth are holding a silent protest to demand the resumption of Jallikattu.
Yesterday, the Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that the centre cannot intervene for now because a final verdict is awaited from the Supreme Court on allowing Jallikattu, but the PM also said the centre will support the state's actions on what he described as a matter of great cultural significance.
Once the executive order is approved by President Mukherjee, it will be passed by the Governor of Tamil Nadu. The order includes provisions to prevent cruelty to bulls, who are wrestled by young men in an open field.
Whoever manages to hold onto the bull's hump for at least three jumps wins. The sport is a rite of the harvest festival of Pongal, which was held last week, with many defying the ban on the sport.
In 2014, the Supreme Court banned Jallikattu but last year, the centre intervened to allow it to take place. That move was challenged by animal rights activists. It is in this case that the court will share its decision next week.
At the Marina Beach, the crowds have only grown on Friday morning as many took a day off from work to join the protest. A policeman in uniform was cheered as he addressed the crowd pledging support to the demand that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted.
For three nights, thousands have slept in the open on the beach, meticulously cleaning the area in the morning. Those who have gone home or joined the protest later, have brought food and water.
Tamils in other cities around the country and the world have also held protests. They say their fight is for their culture and Tamil pride and reject the allegation that Jallikattu is cruel to the bulls.
They have also demanded a ban on animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which has lobbied hard to ensure the ban on Jallikattu. Animal rights activists allege that the organisers of Jallikattu drug the bulls to make them unsteady and throw chilli powder in their faces to agitate them as they are released from a holding pen.