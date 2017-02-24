Insurgents Impose Curfew, Call For Boycott As PM Narendra Modi Visits Manipur Tomorrow

Manipur Election 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on Saturday

The top body of six insurgent groups in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee (Corcom) has imposed a curfew from 6 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur tomorrow to address a public gathering ahead of the assembly election in the state. The Coordinating Committee said that the curfew shall remain effective till Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Imphal after his electioneering.Police said that security measures have been heightened to ensure that there is no law and order problem during PM Modi's hour-long visit. A statement issued by the Corcom has levelled serious charges against the government, including accusing it of driving a wedge between communities who have been living in peace and harmony for generations.Local residents have been told not to venture out during the curfew. However media and those in essential services will be exempt. Police said, "During such curfews people usually stay indoors and do not stick out their necks." There has always been a thin attendance at public functions, they said.To ensure that the insurgents-led boycott is not taken lightly by locals, at times some stray incidents of violence takes place to discourage people.The ruling Congress party has been saying in their election meetings, that during his visit, PM Modi should spell out the details of the agreement he signed with militant organisation NSCN(IM). Students and women activists have been demanding the disclosure of the details of the agreement, they said.