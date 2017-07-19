Indian Coast Guard Rescues 9 Fishermen From Fire-Hit Boat In Visakhapatnam

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued nine fishermen from a fire-affected boat off the coast in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.In a release issued here today, the ICG said around 7.30 pm yesterday, its vessel ICGS Krishnapatnam received a message from the Marine Police and fisheries authorities regarding sighting of a fishing boat on a fire off the Mayapadu beach.The vessel dispatched an interceptor boat to investigate and provide necessary assistance.In the meantime, ICGS Abheek, which on a routine surveillance, was also diverted to that area, where the fishing boat, Shri Pachivalliamman, found engulfed in flames, the release said.The fire broke in the boat due to an explosion in a LPG cylinder being used for cooking, it said.The ICGS Abheek and the interceptor dispatched for assistance rescued all the nine fishermen travelling in the fire-hit boat, the release said.The badly damaged boat sank due to ingress of seawater, it added.