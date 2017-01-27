Indian-Americans Celebrate Republic Day At US Missions

Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the embassy and unfurled the national flag in the presence of large number of Indian-Americans to celebrate the 68th Republic Day in Washington DC. In his brief address to the gathering, Mr Sarna highlighted India's development and India-US relationship. He also read out the address of President Pranab Mukherjee made on the eve of the Republic Day yesterday. This was followed by singing of patriotic songs by young Indian Americans.Documentaries titled "A Day in the Life of India" and "INDIAN ARMY: An Instrument of National Power" were screened on the occasion.Republic Day celebrations were also observed at other Indian diplomatic missions in the US - New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco.Indian Ambassador to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin unfurled the national flag at the Permanent Mission of India in New York.The Day was also celebrated at the California state Assembly by the first ever Indian-American Assemblyman Ash Kalra along with community members and other lawmakers.Joining the celebrations, Congressman Pete Olson in a statement said it marks important day that India adopted their Constitution as their governing document - the day India officially became a republic."Today celebrates both India becoming a republic and it signifies the special bond between the world's oldest and largest democracies. This bond encompasses shared values, commercial trade and mutual security," Mr Olson said.