High Drama As Deepa Jayakumar Stopped From Entering Aunt Jayalalithaa's Home

Chennai witnessed high drama today as Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of J Jayalalithaa, was not allowed to enter the home of the former Chief Minister in posh Poes Garden this afternoon. Ms Jayakumar, who recently floated her own party, said she had gone to Jayalalithaa's residence following the invitation of her brother Deepak. Her supporters staged a protest outside the house, alleging that she had been not allowed to enter by the supporters of TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of VK Sasikala and the general secretary of the faction she leads, AIADMK Amma.Ms Jayakumar said Deepak had "conspired with Sasikala to kill my aunt Jayalalithaa". "Jayalalithaa was like a mother to him, but for the sake of money, he turned against her and killed her," she said. A cameraperson, who had accompanied her was beaten up by "four goons", Ms Jayakumar added.The Poes Garden house was occupied by V K Sasikala, who was the live-in aide of Ms Jayalalithaa during her lifetime. Currently, Ms Sasikala is in jail after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in the disproportionate wealth case.There have been demands from the rival O Panneerselvam camp that the house be converted into a memorial for Ms Jayalalithaa.After her death in December, the front portion of the house, where Ms Jayalalithaa used to receive supporters, was thrown open to the public