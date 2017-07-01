GST Helpline: Where To Get Answers To Your Questions The new tax system was launched at a function in Central Hall of Parliament on June 30 midnight.

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT GST embodies the principle of "one nation, one tax, one market"



Traders, businessmen, manufacturers and suppliers alike are gearing up for a successful migration under GST.



Here are some of the efforts made by authorities towards a seamless migration into GST:



The Central Board of Excise and Customs, under the purview of the Department of Revenue, has come out with answers to a wide variety of frequently asked questions by industry. It has touched a variety of topics from GST registration to input tax credit to excise credit to point of tax to Special Economic Zones.



Besides, in the digital world today, the CBEC has opened many lines of communication for addressal of GST-related queries.



GST Help Desk



Email:



Telephone: 1800 1200 232



GSTN Help Desk



Email:



Telephone: 0120 4888999



Twitter handles: @askGST_GOI, @askGSTech



GSTN or GST Network, in partnership with tech majors Infosys and Tech Mahindra, has set up two dedicated call centres to support taxpayers and tax officials with regard to this transition.



One helpline - 0120-4888999 - is for taxpayers while another - 0124-4479900 - provides support to tax officials, according to GSTN, a special purpose vehicle set up primarily to provide IT infrastructure and services for GST implementation.







