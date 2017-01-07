Former Army Chief JJ Singh Joins Akali Dal, To Contest Against Amarinder Singh

Former Indian Army chief General J J Singh today formally joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. General Singh will also take on Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh for the Patiala Urban seat in the upcoming Punjab polls, scheduled for February 4.Taking on Captain Amarinder, General Singh said, "A soldier's son will defeat you, uproot you from the Palace and will confine you. That will be my historic win."Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder, on Friday, had said, "This will be a contest in which a Captain will defeat a General."Mr Badal, who is also the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, stated that General Singh had expressed an interest in contesting the election from the Patiala seat.General JJ Singh, 71, became the first Sikh chief of the Indian Army in January, 2005. He retired in September, 2007. He was also appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh from 2008 to 2013 by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.The Shiromani Akali Dal and alliance partner BJP has been in power in Punjab since 2007.