New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Russia's St Petersburg- a visit that's expected to be crucial for India's largest nuclear power plant, Kudankulam. The last two units of the plant are expected to be built in collaboration with a Russian company. If successful, the deal will be the centrepiece of the meet in which 12 other agreements are likely to be inked. The meeting between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin is expected to help boost trade and resolve tensions over shifting alliances. A traditional ally of India, Russia has lately developed its ties with China and Pakistan.