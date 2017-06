PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the US.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roundtable with 21 top executives of US-based companies in Washington. -The whole world is looking at India Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India and US both. US companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that,- he was quoted as saying by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay. The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the US capital, will later meet with the members of the Indian community in neighbouring Virginia.