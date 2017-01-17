Election Commission Launches ECI Apps - An Integrated Mobile App For Android

The Election Commission has launched an app suite called ECI Apps on the Android mobile platform which will ensure that all the existing election body apps will be available in it. The app provides information on all aspects of election management, submitting complaints, finding nearest polling station, searching name in the voters list, list of candidates contesting elections and their details, affidavits, past elections date etc. All these details will be available in the mobile app. On the counting day of all the five state elections, one can follow the trends and results on this app.The Election Commission said this is another step towards conducting the polls in a manner that's fair, efficient and easily accessible to all stakeholders of democracy - citizens, candidates, political parties, election officials and the media."This official ECI App suite aims to integrate, organize and streamline all the ECI web and mobile apps and utilities under a single mobile application," the app says.It further states: "The ECI Apps suite has three broad key functions - provide all the commonly used functionalities within the app. Act as a store for various other apps which can be installed and uninstalled through the suite. Act as a channel of communication proactively pushing relevant information to the various stakeholders."Since it was launched, the app has been downloaded over 100 times.The app will soon be launched for iPhones too.This android app has been developed by the IT cell and District Commissioners of Ludhiana and SAS Nagar.Elections will take place in five states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa - starting next month. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.