Editors Guild Of India Statement On CBI Raids On NDTV

5 June 2017



EDITORS GUILD OF INDIA



PRESS RELEASE



The Editors Guild of India expresses its deep concern over the raids conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the offices of NDTV and its promoters today. Entry of police and other agencies into the media offices is a serious matter. NDTV, in various statements, has denied any wrong doing and termed the raids as "stepping up the concerted harassment" of the news channel and an attempt to "undermine democracy and free speech" and "silence the media." While the Editors Guild maintains that no individual or institution is above the law, the Guild condemns any attempt to muzzle the media and calls upon the CBI to follow the due process of law and ensure there is no interference in the free functioning of news operations.



Raj Chengappa, President



Prakash Dube, General Secretary



Kalyani Shankar, Treasurer



