Editors Guild Of India Statement On CBI Raids On NDTV

All India | | Updated: June 05, 2017 22:01 IST
45 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
Editors Guild Of India Statement On CBI Raids On NDTV
5 June 2017

EDITORS GUILD OF INDIA

PRESS RELEASE

The Editors Guild of India expresses its deep concern over the raids conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the offices of NDTV and its promoters today. Entry of police and other agencies into the media offices is a serious matter. NDTV, in various statements, has denied any wrong doing and termed the raids as "stepping up the concerted harassment" of the news channel and an attempt to "undermine democracy and free speech" and "silence the media." While the Editors Guild maintains that no individual or institution is above the law, the Guild condemns any attempt to muzzle the media and calls upon the CBI to follow the due process of law and ensure there is no interference in the free functioning of news operations.

Raj Chengappa, President                 

Prakash Dube, General Secretary

Kalyani Shankar, Treasurer

Trending

Share this story on

45 Shares
ALSO READDon't Need Tips From India On Climate Agreement: Nikki Haley
Editors GuildNDTV
Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreApple WWDC 2017 Live Stream