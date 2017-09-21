'Using Extreme Power,' Court Pulls Up Bengal On Immersion Order: 10 Facts

Durga Puja 2017: Petitions challenged restrictions on immersion of idols at the end of the festival.

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal was today sharply reprimanded by a court for ordering restrictions on the immersion of Goddess Durga idols to avoid any overlap with Muharram processions. "You are exercising extreme power without any basis...Just because you are the state, can you pass arbitrary order?" the Calcutta High Court questioned on a recent order banning idol immersions after 10 pm on September 30 - when Durga Puja ends - and on October 1, when Muslims will mark Muharram. Yesterday, with the court had said: "Let them (Hindus and Muslims) live in harmony, do not create a line between them."