Dozen Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Petrol Pump In Kota

A major fire today broke out at a petrol pump on Rangbadi road in Mahaveer Nagar area in Kota in which about a dozen vehicles were gutted.No casualty has been reported in the incident so far.The fire started around 6.45 PM after a petrol tanker caught fire and took the entire pump in its grip, IG Kota range Vishal Bansal said.Eleven fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the fire at the IOC petrol pump so far, Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Vyas said."We have evacuated neighbouring buildings as a precautionary measure," he said.According to eyewitnesses, at least a dozen vehicle were gutted in the fire.The fire has been brought under control, Mr Bansal said.The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the Chief Fire Officer said.