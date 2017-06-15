Darjeeling Protest Leader Raided By Police; Arson, Vandalism By Mob

Police recovered nearly 400 weapons, including arrows, and explosives when they raided Bimal Gurang this morning.

Darjeeling (West Bengal):  Hours after raids on the chief of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Bimal Gurang, who is leading protests to demand a separate Gorkhaland, angry protesters set a police car on fire that led to lathicharge by police.

Police recovered nearly 400 weapons, including arrows, and explosives when they raided office of the Morcha this morning. A leader of the group, Karuna Gurang, was arrested.

A large number of police and security personnel were seen today at the Morcha's addresses, including the Kanchenjunga Stadium where it holds its meetings.

Earlier this week, protesters vandalised government offices in Darjeeling as part of the Morcha's call for a shutdown. On Tuesday, there were clashes in which the police used batons on protesters.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha controls the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration or GTA.

According to news agency PTI, the centre is closely monitoring the situation in the hill district and has offered all assistance to the West Bengal government.

 

