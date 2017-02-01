Chairs Thrown In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Over Mehbooba Mufti's Article 370 Remark

Chairs and microphones were thrown around in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today as a scuffle broke out between the ruling PDP-BJP alliance and the opposition over Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement regarding Article 370. The opposition stormed into the well of the house and the situation intensified when they were stopped by marshals from approaching the Speaker's chair. Speaker Kavinder Gupta, subsequently, adjourned the house sine die - a week ahead of schedule.National Conference legislator Akbar Lone, who got into a fight with forest minister Lal Singh, said that the incident was a result of a spontaneous reaction. "Things like this have happened several times in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country," he said."Such vandalism is deemed to be a part of democracy," the legislator added.The government alleges that the opposition created the ruckus as it does not want house proceedings to run smoothly."Members of the opposition physically assaulted the staff. Even senior members, who have been ministers, were party to it. It is a very sad scenario," said education minister Naeem Akhtar.On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had termed those seeking the removal of Article 370 - which gives a special status to the state - as "anti-nationals". Ironically, that is one of the principal demands of her alliance partner BJP.Former chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded an explanation from the government. Referring to a suo moto statement made by the Speaker, he said, "We want to know what time will the chief minister give her clarification."The Speaker, who had initially said that 'anti-national' would be expunged from Ms Mufti's speech, stated today that there were no adverse remarks made by the Chief Minister."I have examined the record. She said in the garb of Article 370, some people want to create a situation where people from one community and race live there. She did not have any other intention," the speaker said.