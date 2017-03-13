'BJP Stealing Elections In Goa, Manipur,' Says Congress' P Chidambaram

As the BJP claims to form governments in two states - Goa and Manipur - where it stood second to the Congress, former finance minister and the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, the "BJP is stealing elections in Goa, Manipur"."Party that comes second has no right to form government," he tweeted this morning.This came after the BJP announced that it is all set to form government in Goa and Manipur, claiming it has the support of majority legislators.In Goa, Union Minister Manohar Parrikar met with Governor Mridula Sinha on Sunday and was invited to form the government.Goa has 40 seats of which the Congress won 17, falling short of the magic number 21. The BJP, which is the incumbent, won 13. Many regional parties have extended their support to the BJP in Goa on a condition - Mr Parrikar will lead the government.BJP legislators also met on Sunday and unanimously said they want Mr Parrikar to give up his job as Defence Minister to head their government.In Manipur, the BJP claims to have support of 31 legislators after scoring 21 seats in 60 seats assembly. Congress got the maximum seats -27."We have letters of 30 MLAs and the 31st will send a letter to the Governor," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had joined the BJP from the Congress.However, the final decision will be taken by BJP chief Amit Shah, who has sent a group of observers to the various states. The decision will be taken later this week.Mr Chidambaram comment comes a day after he acknowledged PM Narendra Modi as "the most dominant political leader" in the country.PM Modi exhaustive campaign in UP won the BJP the strongest result for any party since 1977 in India's politically most-strategic state. The BJP won all but 76 of the state's 403 seats.