New Delhi: The BJP has picked Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its choice for President of India, said party chief Amit Shah today. The announcement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Mr Shah and other top leaders of his party. Opposition leaders this morning said that the government must name its choice urgently so that it can decide whether it will back the ruling coalition's choice or put up its own candidate.