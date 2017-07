Fresh violence erupted in Bengal's Basirhat after the death of a man who was injured in the clashes.

Basirhat, West Bengal: Basirhat town in West Bengal continues to remain tense in the aftermath of the communal violence that broke out on Monday following a Facebook post by a teenager. On Thursday, fresh violence erupted after a man, injured in the clashes, died. Opposition parties, the Congress, the CPM and the BJP have announced that they will visit Bashirhat today. Earlier, both state and central BJP leaders were to visit today. The Centre has sent about 400 paramilitary forces to the state to control the violence.