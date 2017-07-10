Bajrangi Bhaijaan Actress Alka Kaushal Jailed For Bounced Cheque: Reports Alka Kaushal and her mother were sentenced to two-year jail term in a cheque bounce case after they failed to repay a loan of Rs 50 lakh

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Alka Kaushal in television show Swaragini. New Delhi: Highlights Alka Kaushal has been sentenced to jail in a cheque bounce case Alka Kaushal has featured in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Queen She popular for her role in TV shows like Swaragini and Qubool Hai Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which she played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's onscreen mother. A report published in



Alka Kaushal is married to television producer and director Ravi G Kaushal with whom she owns Mangalam Arts. She is known for her roles in television shows like Swaragini, Qubool Hai and Kumkum. On the big screen, she also played the role of Kangana Ranaut's mother in the Vikas Bahl-directed Queen.



Alka Kaushal's brother is actor Varun Badola, who is known for shows like Koshish - Ek Aashaa and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. He is currently plays the role of Raghav Srivastava in Mere Angne Mein. Alka Kaushal's sister is a radio jockey based out of Mumbai.



A Punjab court upheld the two-year jail term given to actress Alka Kaushal and her mother in connection with a cheque bounce case, reports Hindustan Times . Alka Kaushal, 47, was recently seen in Salman Khan's, in which she played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's onscreen mother. A report published in Amar Ujala stated that Ms Kaushal allegedly borrowed Rs 50 lakh from a Punjab-based farmer Avtar Singh to produce a television show. However, Ms Kaushal was unable to return the amount and when Mr Singh insisted she returned his money, Ms Kaushal handed him two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each which bounced, Mr Singh's lawyer told Amar Ujala . Mr Singh initially filed a case against the actress and her mother in 2015 in Malerkotla, where they were sentenced to two-year jail term. Ms Kaushal and her mother moved the Sangrur court, which upheld the previous court's decision and the actress and her mother are now in Sangrur district jail, reports Amar Ujala Alka Kaushal is married to television producer and director Ravi G Kaushal with whom she owns Mangalam Arts. She is known for her roles in television shows likeand. On the big screen, she also played the role of Kangana Ranaut's mother in the Vikas Bahl-directedAlka Kaushal's brother is actor Varun Badola, who is known for shows likeand. He is currently plays the role of Raghav Srivastava in. Alka Kaushal's sister is a radio jockey based out of Mumbai.