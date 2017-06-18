Baby Born Mid-Air To Get Free Lifetime Pass On Their Flight: Jet Airways

Jet Airways flight landed in Mumbai and both mother and baby were rushed to a hospital.

New Delhi:  A Jet Airways plane flying from Saudi Arabia to India had an unexpected guest today when a baby was born mid-flight. A Kerala woman gave birth to a baby boy while flying at a height of  35,000 feet. Both mother and child are in "stable condition".

Jet Airways 9W 569 flight, with 162 passengers on board, took off from Dammam to Kochi at 2.55 am this morning and when an expectant mother travelling onboard went into labour the crew declared a medical emergency and diverted the flight to Mumbai.

While the plane was still over the Arabian Sea she was helped by crew members and a nurse travelling to Kerala, Mini Wilson, to deliver a baby.

The plane landed in Mumbai and both the mother and the newborn were rushed to a hospital.

The plane then resumed its onward journey to Kochi and reached its destination at 12.45 pm after a delay of 90 minutes.

Being the first baby to be born in flight for Jet Airways, the airlines announced that the child would get a free lifetime pass for any travel on the carrier.

Inputs from PTI and IANS

