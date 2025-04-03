London-Mumbai Flight Diverted To Turkey, Passengers Stranded For 15 Hours

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai was diverted to Turkey's Diyarbakir due to an urgent medical case and also a subsequent need for a technical inspection, the airline said in a statement today. Passengers were stranded for over 15 hours, reports said.

"The VS358 flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai on 2nd April was cancelled due to an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey and subsequent technical inspections required," Virgin Atlantic said.

Indian officials are in touch with the authorities in Diyarbakir, the Indian embassy in Ankara said in a post on X, in response to a user who said some 200 Indian passengers were stranded.

"A Virgin Atlantic flight to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Diyarbakir Airport (DIY) after departing from London. More than 200 Indian passengers, including a pregnant woman, are stranded without water and basic facilities. Please intervene urgently," the X user Sherilyn Fernandes said.

The Indian embassy in Turkey replied, "Embassy of India, Ankara is in continuous contact with Diyarbakir Airport Directorate and related authorities. All possible coordination and efforts are being made to take care of the stranded passengers."

Virgin Atlantic in the statement apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we apologise for the inconvenience caused. We are urgently looking at all available options to ensure our customers can continue their journeys to Mumbai as quickly as possible, while our engineers carry out the necessary technical inspections of the aircraft. As soon as we have updated information, we will communicate to all customers involved," the UK-based airline said.

It is routine for a passenger aircraft to divert to the nearest airport in case of a medical emergency. However, a diversion due to both medical and technical reasons simultaneously is uncommon.