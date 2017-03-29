News Flash
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says 'Namaz similar to Surya Namaskar, many similarities in posture'

Arun Jaitley vs P Chidambaram In Rajya Sabha Over Aadhaar

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 29, 2017 17:11 IST
9 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arun Jaitley vs P Chidambaram In Rajya Sabha Over Aadhaar

Click to Play

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley replied to Congress' P Chidambaram when asked about Aadhaar data security

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his predecessor, P Chidambaram of the Congress, sparred in parliament today over Aadhaar, the biometric identification system that has been questioned over data privacy.

Mr Chidambaram held up the example of cricket icon MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi alleging leak of Aadhaar details while questioning how the government would protect the privacy of transactions, facts and materials.

"The Pentagon is being hacked - what is the guarantee you can prevent the hacking of Aadhaar?" the former finance minister asked in the Rajya Sabha. He added, "MS Dhoni's wife has complained his Aadhaar number is being made public."

Mr Jaitley quipped, "The Pentagon got hacked even without the Aadhaar. So the hacking doesn't happen because of Aadhaar."

Don't trivialise the question, shot back Mr Chidambaram. "If you don't want to answer, say so."
Mr Jaitley replied that he had a point. "If firewalls are to be breached, they can happen anywhere."

Speaking on Sakshi Dhoni's complaint, the finance minister said "it was immature behaviour on behalf of the person who went there."

An agency that helps the government with Aadhaar implementation has been blacklisted after it tweeted a photo of its volunteer with MS Dhoni and also posted a screenshot of his Aadhaar page, making his details public.

Sakshi Dhoni pointed it out to Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in tweets.
 

Trending

Share this story on

9 Shares
ALSO READAfter MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Dhoni Tweets To Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Aadhaar Agency Blacklisted
Aadhaar CardAadhaar DataAadhaar Privacy ConcernsRajya SabhaParliamentArun JaitleyP Chidambaram

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8 Launch EventGST Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................