Arun Jaitley vs P Chidambaram In Rajya Sabha Over Aadhaar

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his predecessor, P Chidambaram of the Congress, sparred in parliament today over Aadhaar, the biometric identification system that has been questioned over data privacy.Mr Chidambaram held up the example of cricket icon MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi alleging leak of Aadhaar details while questioning how the government would protect the privacy of transactions, facts and materials."The Pentagon is being hacked - what is the guarantee you can prevent the hacking of Aadhaar?" the former finance minister asked in the Rajya Sabha. He added, "MS Dhoni's wife has complained his Aadhaar number is being made public."Mr Jaitley quipped, "The Pentagon got hacked even without the Aadhaar. So the hacking doesn't happen because of Aadhaar."Don't trivialise the question, shot back Mr Chidambaram. "If you don't want to answer, say so."Mr Jaitley replied that he had a point. "If firewalls are to be breached, they can happen anywhere."Speaking on Sakshi Dhoni's complaint, the finance minister said "it was immature behaviour on behalf of the person who went there."An agency that helps the government with Aadhaar implementation has been blacklisted after it tweeted a photo of its volunteer with MS Dhoni and also posted a screenshot of his Aadhaar page, making his details public.Sakshi Dhoni pointed it out to Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in tweets.