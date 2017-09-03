Arun Jaitley Keeps Defence After Reshuffle, But That Could Change Soon Sources said that in case Mr Jaitley is not replaced as Defence Minister later this week, he is likely to be assigned a Minister of State to assist him.

Arun Jaitley will keep both the Finance and Defence Ministries, the government announced today after a cabinet reshuffle . Mr Jaitley travels today to Japan; source said he may handover Defence upon his return to India late Tuesday.Sources said that in case Mr Jaitley is not replaced as Defence Minister later this week, he is likely to be assigned a Minister of State to assist him. He has been indicating that he would like to focus his attention entirely on the Finance Ministry.There has been concern, given aggravated tension with Pakistan and China, about the lack of a full-time defence minister.There is no change to the Big 4 - Finance, Defence, Home and External Affairs - which remain with Mr Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj ,respectively.Piyush Goyal has been assigned Railways, he takes over from Suresh Prabhu who offered his resignation weeks ago after two major train accidents in Uttar Pradesh.