Amit Shah, Smriti Irani Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Lawmakers

Both the leaders, accompanied by their spouses, were administered the oath in Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's chamber.

All India | | Updated: August 25, 2017 15:28 IST
BJP president Amit Shah took oath as a Rajya Sabha lawmaker today

New Delhi:  BJP president Amit Shah today took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha, making his debut in Parliament. His party colleague, Union minister Smriti Iran also took oath as member of the Upper House.

While Mr Shah took his pledge in Hindi, Ms Irani took hers in Sanskrit.

Both the leaders, accompanied by their spouses, were administered the oath in Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's chamber.
 
smriti irani rajya sabha oath pti

BJP leader Smriti Irani took her oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in Sanskrit

The two leaders, who were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat earlier this month, were accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.

Mr Shah sat for a few minutes with his party colleagues in the BJP office in Parliament.

After the oath, he and his wife called on BJP veteran leader LK Advani at his residence to seek his blessings, party leaders said.
 

