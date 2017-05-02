Adi Shankaracharya Lessons In Syllabus For Madhya Pradesh Schools: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that lessons based on the life and contributions by Adi Shankaracharya will be included in the educational curricula for schools in the BJP-ruled state."Jeewani (life history) of Adi Shankaracharya and his contribution will be taught in the state schools. They will be included in syllabus for schools in the state," Mr Chouhan said while addressing a function organised here to mark the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya - philosopher known for consolidating the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta.The function was attended by Kanchi Peeth Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, and seers including Subodhanand Maharaj, Govind Giri and Swami Parmanand Giri.However, the chief minister did not specify the exact academic session when these lessons will be made part of the syllabi for schools.On the occasion, Mr Chouhan announced setting up of 'Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust', which, he said will encourage learning of the Vedanta philosophy."Adi Shankaracharya was a great saint, philosopher and theologian who came out with the unique doctrine of Vedanta and established four seats of learning in India for its cultural integrity," he said.The Chief Minister said a series of functions will be organized across the state to disseminate the contributions made by Adi Shankaracharya for "uniting the society".Mr Chouhan said that apart from carrying out the development work, the state government "is duty bound to promote and preserve culture, and to protect the environment".Referring to the 'Narmada Seva Yatra' in the state, he said the ongoing campaign was aimed at "reviving the holy river".