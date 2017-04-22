5 Including 9-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Cow Vigilantes In Jammu And Kashmir

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 22, 2017 11:10 IST
12 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Including 9-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Cow Vigilantes In Jammu And Kashmir

Click to Play

The incident took place when a nomad family was moving with their livestock at Talwara area.

Srinagar:  At least five people including a nine-year-old girl have been injured in an attack by 'gau rakshaks' or self-styled cow vigilantes in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place when a nomad family was moving with their livestock near the Talwara area.

They were intercepted by a large group of gau rakshaks and beaten up.

The victims say the attackers took away their entire flock including goats, sheep and cows.

The injured have been shifted to hospital. Police say an FIR has been registered and five of the attackers have been identified.

There have been no arrests in the case so far.
 

Trending

Share this story on

12 Shares
ALSO READ'The Mission Was To Bring Down Bill O'Reilly': The Final Days Of A Fox News Superstar
cow vigilante attackSrinagarJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................