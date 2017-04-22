5 Including 9-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Cow Vigilantes In Jammu And Kashmir

At least five people including a nine-year-old girl have been injured in an attack by 'gau rakshaks' or self-styled cow vigilantes in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.The incident took place when a nomad family was moving with their livestock near the Talwara area.They were intercepted by a large group of gau rakshaks and beaten up.The victims say the attackers took away their entire flock including goats, sheep and cows.The injured have been shifted to hospital. Police say an FIR has been registered and five of the attackers have been identified.There have been no arrests in the case so far.