224 GB Data At Rs 509 In Reliance Jio's Latest Offer. How To Avail It

Highlights New customers need to buy a JioFi router and new Jio SIM The offer is available with 4 recharge options Along with data, new users will also get free voice calls

In good news for new customers who could not avail the benefit of Reliance Jio's "Summer Surprise" or "Dhan Dhana Dhan" offers, the telecom company owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani is giving 224 GBs of 4G speed data along with unlimited voice calls on a recharge of Rs 509. According to a Jio customer care executive, the latest offer is applicable for those who buy a new JioFi device, Reliance Jio's wifi router, for Rs 1,999. Even if you don't have a 4G-enabled phone, you can use the JioFi device to enjoy high speed data and unlimited voice call benefits on your existing 2G or 3G smartphone.You can avail this offer by purchasing a new JioFi device and a new SIM card. After activating the Jio SIM, the customer has to buy a one-time recharge of Rs 99 for availing the benefits of Jio's Prime membership. After this recharge, the customer will have four recharge options for data benefits.On a recharge of Rs 509, you will get 2 GBs of data daily for 4 recharge cycles (one recharge cycle is 28 day). This translates to a total data benefit of 224 GBs over a period of four months along with unlimited voice calls.Under a recharge of Rs 149, you will get 2 GBs of data every month for 12 months. This would mean a total data of 24 GBs for Rs 149 in 12 months.If you buy a Rs 309 recharge, you will get 1 GB of data daily for next six recharge cycles. This would total 168 GBs (28 GB every month for 12 months) of data in total.Those recharging with a Rs 999 pack will get 60 GBs of data for 2 months. However, in this case, there is no daily data limit like the Rs 309 and Rs 509 plan. You can avail the entire 60 GBs of data anytime during the recharge cycle.