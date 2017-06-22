2 Armymen Killed By Pakistan's Border Action Team Along Line of Control

Two soldiers died during an exchange of fire with Pakistan's Border Action Team, which had intruded into the Indian side at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. There were at least two intruders, one of whom has been killed. Another has managed to escape under cover fire from Pakistan, the army said.The operation is in progress and heavy exchange of fire is on, the army said.The body of the intruder is within "visual reach".The attack started around 2 pm. The BAT team from Pakistan had crossed the Line of Control and came 600 meters into the Indian side.They were 200 meters from the army post when the exchange of fire started."Own Area Domination Patrol was targeted by armed intruders and an exchange of fire occurred. While the firefight was going on, Pakistani posts engaged own posts by heavy firing," the statement read. "In the firefight our two jawans have been martyred."This was the third time the Border Action Team - formed specially to conduct strikes across the Line of Control in India -- had struck in Poonch this year. The attackers usually comprise members of the special forces of the Pakistan Army and some terrorists.In April, two soldiers were murdered and mutilated near the Line of Control. It was suspected to be an attack by the Border Action team. Days later, on May 23, the Army had released a video of a massive fire assault on Pakistani posts. It was as a message that the army would take firm action on locations across the border from where terrorists are infiltrating into India.