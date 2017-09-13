Boy Carried By Alleged Killer On Teachers' Orders, Say Cops: 10 Points

Gurgaon school murder: witnesses say the child was taken to hospital by the alleged killer

Gurgaon: Gurgaon's Ryan International School, where seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was murdered last week, did not reopen today for senior school exams like it had declared earlier. The school remains a crime scene nearly a week after the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a toilet near his classroom. The police are investigating important discrepancies in the school's version of the murder and its first response. Witnesses say the child was carried to a car to be taken to hospital by the school bus conductor who was later arrested for the murder.