Is Your Child Glued to the Screen? Here's How You Can Protect their Eyes Naturally

Smart devices have now become an important part of a child's life- to play educational videos or watch cartoons. The best way to divert their attention is to hand them a device. Any new mother would vouch for a device in their baby's hand to feed the pickiest of eaters with ease. However, no matter how easy it becomes to divert their attention, it is imperative to know that increased screen time may destroy your child's vision due to the constant strain.

The bright blue light is tiring for the eyes, causing eye strain and also dries them out. In the long run, it may also increase the risk of age-related macular-degeneration (ARMD).Besides affecting eye health, the blue light also supresses the secretion of melatonin, which is a hormone associated with the onset of sleep. Disturbed sleep further results in a cranky start of the day.



Kids are vulnerable to such problems and it is always good to ensure a good diet for them so as to keep them healthy. Here are some foods that may help protect their eyes and strengthen their vision.

1. Fish

Fish consists of omega-3 fatty acids which are known to be healthy fats. These fatty acids can contribute to visual development and the health of the retina in the back of the eye. They also help prevent dry eyes.

2. Eggs

The yolks in the egg contain vitamin A, lutein and zinc which are all vital nutrients for the eyes. Vitamin A safeguards the cornea, while lutein helps in preventing any major eye conditions like macular degeneration and zinc contributes to the health of the retina.

3. Almonds

Almonds are a rich source of vitamin E that help prevent dry eyes and serious conditions like macular degeneration in the longer run. You can soak the almonds in water overnight to soften them. This will help the child to eat almonds and attain their health benefits.

4. Carrots

Carrots have been known for their properties to keep eyes healthy. They are a rich source of vitamin A and beta-carotene that help the surface of the eye and further prevents eye infections and other conditions.

5. Dairy

Dairy products like milk and yogurt can prove to be great for your eyes. They consist of vitamin A and zinc that are known to keep the eyes healthy. It is good to add milk and other dairy products to your child's diet to help keep their vision strong.