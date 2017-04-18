WhatsApp VP Neeraj Arora Announces Scholarship For ISB Students

New Delhi: Neeraj Arora, the Vice President of messaging app WhatsApp has instituted a perpetual merit-cum-need nbased scholarship for one deserving woman student enrolled in Post graduate Programme in Management at the Indian School of Business (ISB). Neeraj Arora is an alumnus of ISB. The first ever scholarship, named Jagannath Arora Scholarship after Neeraj Arora's father, will be awarded to Salini Tiwari, a woman dental surgeon from Anadaman and Nicobar Islands. The scholarship has been instituted by Arora in memory of his father who aspired to support talented and deserving young women professionals pursue a career of their choice.
Neeraj Arora told PTI, "My alma mater holds a special place in my life -- not only did I learn a lot, I also became part of a network that I have relied on and benefitted from, over the years. So to make the school even stronger, I would like to give back and will continue to do so in the coming years."
This is the second time that an ISB alumnus has announced a scholarship. Earlier Amit Khanna, Founder, Phoenix Holdings, had instituted the Phoenix Nurture India scholarship.
ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said, "Our alumni are the true 'owners' of the ISB and it is heartening to see an increasing number of them come forward in making world-class education accessible to the deserving young students. We are thankful to Neeraj, Amit, and the others, as these scholarships will ensure that meritorious students will not miss a deserving opportunity due to financial constraints."
ISB, in recent years, has witnessed a steady increase in funding support from its illustrative alumni body which constitutes of over 450 alumni holding CXO titles, and 400 co-founders of startups. Apart from funding, alumni also contribute in several other verticals such as admission to placement, research, and projects and play an important role in the institute's growth trajectory.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for more Education News