University of Rajasthan URATPG 2017 Admit Card Released, Exam From 27 June

'Admission to all the PG Departments of the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur shall be made on the basis of Entrance Test and Academic Merit of the qualifying Examination. However, admissions in all the PG Programmes being run under the faculty of Law shall be made on the basis of marks scored by the candidates in URATPG - 2017 examination only.'
Entrance Exam Pattern
The exam will comprise of 70 objective type questions, 60 questions from the concerned subject and 10 questions on general awareness.
On the exam day candidates shall take the printout of the admit card with self-attested recent photograph affixed and valid ID proof.
How to download URATPG 2017 admit card?
Candidates can download the admit card at the official web portal of the University
Admit cards can be downloaded by form number, general detail and mobile number
Important details like application number, father's name, mother's name, mobile number and date of birth are required for retrieving the admit card.
More details in this regard can be found at www.uniraj.ac.in.
Click here for more Education News