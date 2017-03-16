Times Asia University Ranking 2017: IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay In Top 50

New Delhi: In a ranking where universities from Singapore, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan topped, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay fared well in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2017. IISc Bangalore was ranked in the 27th place while IIT Bombay secured 42 nd rank. Apart from IISc Banglore and IIT Bomabay, Veltech University, Chennai has also found its place in top 50. According to this ranking, The National University of Singapore is the top institution in Asia for the second year in a row.
The most-represented nation in the rankings is Japan, with 69 institutions followed by China with 54 institutions. However, according to THE ranking 2017, 'the majority of Japan's universities have lost ground in the rankings since last year, while rivals in China, Hong Kong and India have continued to rise'.
India, for the first time became the third most-represented nation with 33 universities in the ranking - double the number in last year's list.
"One of the main reasons why Indian universities fare badly in international rankings is their low research output", comments Atul Chauhan in a Times Higher Education article in which he also observes that India's upstarts in the education sector are 'revolutionising higher education'.
He said that the research infrastructure must be upgraded. "Its neglected state is a major factor in why some of India's most brilliant brains leave the country", he writes.
"The country's business sector must join the government in funding research at universities", he added.
"Globally, this is very common, but at the moment Indian industry lacks faith in the universities' capabilities and does little to support their research efforts", argues Mr. Atul while saying 'funding for research should be normative, based on outcomes'.
In top 100 of this ranking, Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur found its place.
This is the third time in this month, the Bangalore based IISc making news for its performance; the first one for being ranked 8th in Times Higher Education's Best Small Universities Rankings 2017 and later it also found its place in QS ranking where it was ranked 152.
