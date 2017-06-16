Super 30 To Provide Online Coaching To Students: Anand Kumar

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar today said he has plans to expand the programme to provide online coaching to meritorious students from across the country soon. "I have plan to launch Super-100 to enroll 100 meritorious class X pass out students from across the country to provide them coaching online," Mr. Kumar, who was in the steel city, told newsmen today.The online application for the proposed coaching were being invited and select candidates would be selected based on merits, he said.While priority for the selection of candidates would be underprivileged, the focus would be to select candidates from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, he said expressing hope the online coaching facility would be launched in the later part of this year.Mr. Kumar said he also has plan to open a branch of the Super 30 coaching centre in or around Jamshedpur in couple of years depending on the success of a test to be conducted for underprivileged and economically poor candidates here.Twenty eight out of 30 candidates had made it to IIT JEE Advanced last year whereas 30 out of 30 candidates cracked the IIT-JEE Advanced this year, he said claiming that a total of 396 candidates out of 450 have made it to IIT during the 15-year journey of Super-30.Asked about the report of a biopic likely to be filmed on Super-30, Mr. Kumar expressed hope that the shooting of the film was likely to start from October.Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shown interest to play the role of Mr. Kumar in the proposed movie, he said.Director Vikas Bahl, who has written the script of the story, had discussed it with him recently, Mr. Kumar said adding that the issue would be discussed with Hrithik Roshan, by end of July.