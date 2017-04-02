School For Marginalised Families Of Tripura's Reang Tribes

New Delhi: A school has been established for the marginalised families of Reang tribes of Tripura to "recognise, nurture and build" their talent on lines of the ancient Indian Gurukul philosophy. "On the lines of the ancient Indian Gurukul philosophy, the school in Kanchanpur sub-division of the state aims to identify and nurture the natural inclination of children," a press release issued by the Great India Talent Foundation, which has set up the school, said.
"Each individual is different with varied strengths and needs. The school will recognise this important aspect and train the children accordingly," it said.
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy also sent his good wishes for the initiative.
A total of 350 children have been admitted into the school at present.
"The school will support the education of children of the Reang tribes of Tripura, who live in close proximity to the institution. It will also provide textbooks, notebooks, uniform and mid-day meals to children free of cost," the release added.
