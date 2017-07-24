Rewari School Girls Protest Again, This Time For Teachers

A couple of months after their hunger-strike forced the Haryana government to upgrade their village school to senior secondary level, the girls students of Gothda Tappa Dahina today began another protest.

Education | | Updated: July 24, 2017 21:06 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rewari School Girls Protest Again, This Time For Teachers

Rewari School Girls Protest Again, This Time For Teachers (File)

Rewari, Haryana:  A couple of months after their hunger-strike forced the Haryana government to upgrade their village school to senior secondary level, the girls students of Gothda Tappa Dahina today began another protest. The reason: merely upgrading the school is not enough, the government should post an adequate number of teachers as well.

Earlier, in May, the girls of Gothda Tappa Dahina village had forced the state government to cut the red tape and accept their demand of upgrading the village school to a senior secondary school.

The girls had feared harassment if they were to travel to another village to pursue higher education. However, even after the school was upgraded, the girls have decided to agitate again.

"The school has been upgraded, but there is an acute shortage of teachers. We want that adequate number of teachers should be posted," a protesting student told reporters today.

The girls locked the school gate and sat outside in protest.

Rewari's District Education Officer Dharmbir said that they were looking into the issue.

The police also arrived at the school complex when they were learnt about the protest.

During the previous protest in May, the condition of a few girls, who were on fast, had worsened after which they had to be hospitalised.

The girls had then demanded that the school be upgraded from class X to class XII stating that they were harassed by youth on motorcycles on the way to the school in the neighbouring village which was 3 km away.

Click here for more Education News


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READWhat Amit Shah Reportedly Said When Asked If Nitish Kumar Is Future Ally
Rewari schoolgirlsRewari School Girl Students

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................