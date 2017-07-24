Rewari School Girls Protest Again, This Time For Teachers A couple of months after their hunger-strike forced the Haryana government to upgrade their village school to senior secondary level, the girls students of Gothda Tappa Dahina today began another protest.

Rewari, Haryana: A couple of months after their hunger-strike forced the Haryana government to upgrade their village school to senior secondary level, the girls students of Gothda Tappa Dahina today began another protest. The reason: merely upgrading the school is not enough, the government should post an adequate number of teachers as well.



Earlier, in May, the girls of



The girls had feared harassment if they were to travel to another village to pursue higher education. However, even after the school was upgraded, the girls have decided to agitate again.



"The school has been upgraded, but there is an acute shortage of teachers. We want that adequate number of teachers should be posted," a protesting student told reporters today.



The girls locked the school gate and sat outside in protest.



Rewari's District Education Officer Dharmbir said that they were looking into the issue.



The police also arrived at the school complex when they were learnt about the protest.



During the previous protest in May, the condition of a few girls, who were on fast, had worsened after which they had to be hospitalised.



The girls had then demanded that the school be upgraded from class X to class XII stating that they were harassed by youth on motorcycles on the way to the school in the neighbouring village which was 3 km away.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



