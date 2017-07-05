Rajasthan Gram Sevak Result 2017 Declared At Rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut-Off, Results Now

The board has also published the cut-off details of this Gram Sevak exam along with the results notification.
Rajasthan Gram Sevak Exam 2016 Result: How to check
The candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Gram Sevak 2016 exam may follow these steps:
Step one: Go to official website for RSMSSB: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: In the new page, click on the link for result and cut off marks for Gram Sevak Exam 2016.
Step four: The result will open in pdf format. Download the same and search for your roll number.
Rajasthan Gram Sevak Exam 2016 Result: Cut off details
Along with the results notification of Rajasthan Gram Sevak Exam 2016, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has also released the cut-off details of the exam. The students may check the cut-off details and date of birth details here under:
The result has been declared category-wise.
