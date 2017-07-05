Rajasthan Gram Sevak Result 2017 Declared At Rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut-Off, Results Now

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has released the e Result and Cut Off Marks for Gram Sevak Exam-2016.

New Delhi:  Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has released the e Result and Cut Off Marks for Gram Sevak Exam-2016. After the results have been released, the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board went down. The website is responding right now and the candidates may access the results after logging on to the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board website.

The board has also published the cut-off details of this Gram Sevak exam along with the results notification.


Rajasthan Gram Sevak Exam 2016 Result: How to check


The candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Gram Sevak 2016 exam may follow these steps:

Step one: Go to official website for RSMSSB: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: In the new page, click on the link for result and cut off marks for Gram Sevak Exam 2016.
Step four: The result will open in  pdf format. Download the same and search for your roll number. 


Rajasthan Gram Sevak Exam 2016 Result: Cut off details


Along with the results notification of Rajasthan Gram Sevak Exam 2016, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has also released the cut-off details of the exam. The students may check the cut-off details and date of birth details here under:
 
The result has been declared category-wise. 

