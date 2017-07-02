NEET 2017: All India Medical Counselling Registration; 5 Important Points

Who is eligible for NEET All India Quota Counseling?
The candidates who have qualified for all India quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) (except from states of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Jammu and Kashmir) are eligible for the online counselling. Eligible candidates may download the rank letter/ result from CBSE website (cbseneet.nic.in).
Indian nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Oversees Citizen of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and foreign nationals are eligible for 15% all India quota seats.
Candidates declared qualified/eligible for all India quota undergraduate seats (MBBS/BDS) only will be eligible for online allotment process for all India quota seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and Government of India.
For State Quota, Private medical and dental college seats the candidates are required to contact the appropriate State Government/Admission Authority and Directorate of Medical Education.
What is All India Rank (AIR)?
All India Rank (AIR) is over all NEET all India rank, as given by CBSE, is based on rank among the successful candidates, of NEET UG on all India basis.
What is All India Quota Rank?
This is the rank for the purpose of all India quota seat allotment, after excluding candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir. As per directions of the Supreme Court the candidates from these three states are not eligible to participate for 15 % all India quota counseling.
What is the process of online allotment?
Online allotment process of all India seat quota seats will be done based on this:
Main Counseling Registration
Exercising of Choices, indicative seats and Locking of choices
Process of Seat Allotment - Round 1 (this is computer software process conducted by identified agency for MCC)
Round 1 Result Publication
Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1st Round
Publication of net vacant seats
Fresh Choice and registration Submission by eligible candidates for round 2
Process of Seat Allotment - Round 2
Round 2 Result Publication
Reporting at the Medical / Dental Colleges /Institutions against Round 2
END of 15 % All India Counselling and reverting of Non Joined , Not Alloted seats to state quota
Should a candidate report to any counseling centre for registration or choice filling?
No. Online registration and choice filling can be done from place of convenience (including from home) using internet
