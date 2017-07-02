NEET 2017: All India Medical Counselling Registration; 5 Important Points All India medical online counselling registration will start from tomorrow, ie, July 3 based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results which was declared on June 23

All India medical online counselling registration will start from tomorrow, ie, July 3 based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results which was declared on June 23. In order to comply with the directions from Supreme Court of India on the admission process, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).

Who is eligible for NEET All India Quota Counseling?

The candidates who have qualified for all India quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) (except from states of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Jammu and Kashmir) are eligible for the online counselling. Eligible candidates may download the rank letter/ result from CBSE website (cbseneet.nic.in).



Indian nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Oversees Citizen of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and foreign nationals are eligible for 15% all India quota seats.



Candidates declared qualified/eligible for all India quota undergraduate seats (MBBS/BDS) only will be eligible for online allotment process for all India quota seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and Government of India.



For State Quota, Private medical and dental college seats the candidates are required to contact the appropriate State Government/Admission Authority and Directorate of Medical Education.

What is All India Rank (AIR)?

All India Rank (AIR) is over all NEET all India rank, as given by CBSE, is based on rank among the successful candidates, of NEET UG on all India basis.

What is All India Quota Rank?

This is the rank for the purpose of all India quota seat allotment, after excluding candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir. As per directions of the Supreme Court the candidates from these three states are not eligible to participate for 15 % all India quota counseling.



Details of the candidates qualified the test on the basis of the minimum qualifying criteria of NEET-UG, 2017 are as follows:

NEET Cut-Off 2017: Check the cut-off details here

What is the process of online allotment?

will be done based on this:



Main Counseling Registration

Exercising of Choices, indicative seats and Locking of choices

Process of Seat Allotment - Round 1 (this is computer software process conducted by identified agency for MCC)

Round 1 Result Publication

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1st Round

Publication of net vacant seats

Fresh Choice and registration Submission by eligible candidates for round 2

Process of Seat Allotment - Round 2

Round 2 Result Publication

Reporting at the Medical / Dental Colleges /Institutions against Round 2

END of 15 % All India Counselling and reverting of Non Joined , Not Alloted seats to state quota

Should a candidate report to any counseling centre for registration or choice filling?

No. Online registration and choice filling can be done from place of convenience (including from home) using internet



Click here for more





