246 PG Medical Seats In AIIMS Available For Open Counselling

After the completion of three rounds of counseling, a total of 246 postgraduate medical seats in AIIMS have remained vacant and will be open for admission through open counseling. A total of 646 PG medical seats are available in in each speciality for the January 2020 session at AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh including 98 seats reserved for sponsored or foreign candidates.

The open counselling will be held tomorrow (February 20). The counselling will be held at Jawaharlal Auditorium of AIIMS, New Delhi.

"The open counseling for filling up the following postgraduate seats for January, 2020 session which remained vacant after 3rd round of counseling and other seats which fell vacant by way of surrender/ resignation ( till 16.02.2020 by 1.00 P.M.) will be held on 20-02-2020 at 8.30 A.M. in Jawaharlal Auditorium, AIIMS, New Delhi," reads a notification released by AIIMS.

"The selected candidates are required to report for Medical Examination on 21-02-2020 at 9.30 A.M. in the respective AIIMS," the notice also reads.

The open counselling is for those candidates who have scored more than 50th percentile of marks in the AIIMS PG entrance exam.

During the open counselling, if the seats reserved for ST candidates remain vacant they will be transferred to SC category and vice-versa.

However, even after interchanging the SC/ST seats, the seats reserved for SC/ST candidates remain vacant then these seats shall be made available to the candidates of General Category. Similar is the case with seats reserved for OBC category.