Mann Ki Baat On Board Exams: Stress, Tips Take Centre-Stage In Experiences Posted By Public In Mygov.In

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students, parents and teachers involved with the various board exams in the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2017 which will take place on Sunday, 29th January 2017. This 'Mann Ki Baat' will be conversed to the students who are appearing for the board exams in the weeks to come. He has talked with young students during exam season for the past two years as well, through two dedicated episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' on exams. After announcing the details of his address, The Prime Minister invited the public, particularly students, parents and teachers to 'share their experiences about examinations' through www.mygov.in. 2742 submissions so far (while writing this story), exam stress, examination preparation, tips to perform well in exams and problems Indian education system facing being covered by the experiences posted by the public.
'I am very lucky that I have such parents that never force me for any particular marks, and this is the only reason why I study only for knowledge, I focus on igniting my talents featuring my skills inspite of aiming at a good percentile. I want you to urge each and every student to give his or her best without taking any kind of stress', commented Simran Gupta, who is going to attend class 10 exam this year according to the post. 'With my experience,' comment by Vijay Singhania goes on like, 'I suggest students should eat simple food without spices during study' while Muthuselvam Gugan asks for more online exams than offline exams in borads.
After going through the suggestions Mishab Irikkoor, who is a researcher in Adult Education at JNU said that the views expressed by students on stress should be taken with utmost importance. 'Examination oriented education system it is not perfect or even close to perfect. But that is the best we have got now. The students who go through examination based education system should develop many critical skills apart from memorization. Lack of critical thinking training is one of major flaws of this system', added Misab.
Some of the comments in the page discuss about the harassment students face in private institutions while some wanted to instill 'Bharatiya Values' in students by teaching them moral and spiritual lessons.
Meanwhile, some people took this opportunity to discuss issues like, corruption, unemployment, demonetization, reservation, and scholarships. One gentleman wanted a bit more time to be given to him to submit three old five hundred notes, so that he can change them somewhere in a bank or a post office.
'What is written here will inspire so many students, parents and teachers who are involved with the upcoming exams. The Prime Minister will also share some of your experiences during the 'Mann Ki Baat' on 29th January', said a statement from the website.
Click here for more Education News