Budget
Collapse
Expand

Maharashtra RTE Application Submission Ends Today

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 25, 2017 11:28 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra RTE Application Submission Ends Today

Maharashtra RTE Application Submission Ends Today

New Delhi:  Today is the last day to fill application form for admission to class 1 under Right to Education (RTE) in Maharashtra schools. While for majority  of the districts the last date is today, in certain places like Mumbai, Sindhudurg, and Parbhani the last date is a little later. The application process is being conducted online. The schedule for lottery drawing and admission process will be uploaded on the website in due time. The applicants also have the facility to check the names and details of schools with RTE quota from the official website. 

For more than 120000 seats under RTE, the School Education and Sports Department of Government of Maharashtra has received over 1 lakh applications. 

How to Apply

Step one: Head over to student.maharashtra.gov.in and click on the link which says RTE portal. 

Step two: Click on the link which says Online Application.

Step three: Click on New Registration link and fill all the required details.

Step four: Locate your address accurately to list schools within 1-3 km range of your house.

Step five: Select required standards.

Step six: Upload required documents.

Step four: Submit your application form. After successful submission of application form take a printout of the application form with required documents to the helpdesk provided. 
Keep checking the website for lottery schedule and admission details. On the RTE portal, you can access the list of schools with RTE quota seats. 

In case of schools where the number of applicants is less than the number of RTE quota seats, all students will be given admission. For schools where the number of applicants exceeds, number of seats, the seats would be allocated on the basis of a lottery. 

Documents Required
  • Address proof
  • Caste certificate
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)
  • Family Income certificate
  • Birth certificate
Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWinning Uttar Pradesh: 5 Simple Graphics That Explain The Math
RTERTE actRight to EducationRTE Admission in MaharashtraMaharashtra RTE admission

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoon

................................ Advertisement ................................