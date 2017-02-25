Maharashtra RTE Application Submission Ends Today

For more than 120000 seats under RTE, the School Education and Sports Department of Government of Maharashtra has received over 1 lakh applications.
How to Apply
Step one: Head over to student.maharashtra.gov.in and click on the link which says RTE portal.
Step two: Click on the link which says Online Application.
Step three: Click on New Registration link and fill all the required details.
Step four: Locate your address accurately to list schools within 1-3 km range of your house.
Step five: Select required standards.
Step six: Upload required documents.
Step four: Submit your application form. After successful submission of application form take a printout of the application form with required documents to the helpdesk provided.
Keep checking the website for lottery schedule and admission details. On the RTE portal, you can access the list of schools with RTE quota seats.
In case of schools where the number of applicants is less than the number of RTE quota seats, all students will be given admission. For schools where the number of applicants exceeds, number of seats, the seats would be allocated on the basis of a lottery.
Documents Required
- Address proof
- Caste certificate
- Disability certificate (if applicable)
- Family Income certificate
- Birth certificate