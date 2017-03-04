Maharashtra Police Books Complaint Against Unidentified Persons In State Board HSC Question Paper Leak Case

New Delhi: Maharashtra Police last night registered complaint against unidentified persons on allegations of Marathi question paper leak during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam. According to reports in Press Trust of India, the question paper for Marathi language was leaked on social media platforms minutes before the commencement of exam. The exam was scheduled on March 2 between 11 am to 2 pm. The matter came to light when some people from the media received three pages of the question paper on messaging application.
On confirmation of the leak, Dattatray Jagtap, Chairman, HSC Konkan Division Board, approached the Vashi Police and lodged a complaint. Initially the Board had refuted any claims of the question paper leak but when Dattatray Jagtap compared the question paper being circulated on social media with the original question paper, he found similarities.
As per the reports in Press Trust of India, police inspector Chetan Kakade is investigating the matter. Kakade said that Jagtap's detailed statement was recorded and the police is trying to trace the source of the social media message circulating the question paper. Commenting on the investigation, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, "An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Exams Act -1982 and the IT Act".
The Maharashtra Board HSC exams started on February 28 with English paper. On March 2 apart from Marathi, exam for Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali were also scheduled in the same slot.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
Click here for more Education News