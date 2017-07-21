Karnataka PUC July Supplementary Results 2017 To Be Declared Next Week @ Karresults.nic.in Contrary to the reports emerging in some section of media, the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education will declare the PUC supplementary July exam results 2017 on next week.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka PUC July Supplementary Results 2017 To Be Declared Next Week @ karresults.nic.in New Delhi: Contrary to the reports emerging in some section of media, the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education will declare the PUC supplementary July exam results 2017 on next week. An official from the board has confirmed to NDTV that, it will take one more week for the results preparation. The Pre-University Certificate (PUC) July 2017 supplementary results will be released next week at pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.



"The board will declare PUC supplementary results after one week," an official from Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education told NDTV.



The Karnataka Pre-University Board which conducts the PUC (the state controlled exam which is equallent to class 12 or plus two) examinations declared the regular 2017 examination results on May 11, 2017.



Earlier, on last week, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board declared the SSLC Supplementary Results on July 13.

Karnataka PUC July Supplementary Results 2017: How To Check

The results will be made available on the official website, and the students may check their Karnataka PUC results through logging in with their exam registration credentials.



The admission to various graduation courses in Karnataka will be done based on the PUC results.



There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka PUE



