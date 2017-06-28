JoSAA 2017 First Allotment Result Declared

The institutes include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.
JoSAA 2017 is open for those candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2017.
Candidates who will be reporting at NIT Sikkim should note that for BTech admission another venue has been arranged by the authority at Siliguri, West Bengal. Hence candidates can choose either of the locations to report.
In another update available at JoSAA web portal, National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT Ranchi) has withdrawn Mechanical Engineering programme.
How to check JoSAA first seat allotment result?
Go to the official website of JoSAA
Enter JEE Main 2017 roll number
Enter the password
After entering the security pin, submit the details and login to check the result
JEE advanced result 2017 was declared on 11 June. Based on JEE Main rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam. 10.20 lakh students had appeared in the JEE main exam this year.
