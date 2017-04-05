JNU Teacher Recruitment Begins For 300 Vacancies; MPhil, PhD Seats To Increase From Next Session, Says Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: In response to a Zero hour mention in Rajya Sabha by Sharad Yadav, Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for Human Resource Development said that the government has rolled out the process for appointment of about 300 teachers in Jawaharlal Nehru University and said that the intake of students in MPhil and PhD programmes will increase in the forthcoming academic session. He said that the vacant lecturer positions for SC/ST and physically challenged categories in JNU have not been filled in years.



According to Press Trust of India, he said, "Now the process and interviews have started. In a couple of months, 300 lecturers and professors would be appointed and if there were 970 MPhil and PhD students last year, then the number this year will be more."



During the Zero hour, Sharad Yadav raised the issue of seat cut in JNU and said that students from rural area came to study at JNU but since the seat intake has been brought down to 102 from 970, students have been desperate.



Other members tried to raise questions after Javadekar's statement but Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said that there was no reason to disbelieve what Javadekar had said.



Students from JNU had been protesting against the seat cuts in MPhil and PhD courses and had also observed a one day long strike. The University had released its prospectus last month suggesting seat cuts for the 2017-18 academic session following the UGC guidelines for MPhil and PhD courses.



The Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea by some students which challenged the University's admission policy stating that the UGC guidelines for these courses was binding for all universities in India.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



