JMI Students Innovate Software To Detect Unwanted Drones Near Airports

New Delhi: A 6-member team of students of FTK-Centre for Information Technology (FTK-CIT) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has developed a software that would detect unwanted drones at airports and nearby restricted air spaces at the recently held Team SMART INDIA HACKATHON-2017 for which it has been declared 'Nav Parvartak' (New Innovator) winner and awarded Rs.One lakh.
The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, JMI collaborated with the Computer Science students on their projects, said a statement from JMI.
Fifty-four teams from top engineering colleges and universities in the country had participated in the Hackathon held in Allahabad.
The Airport Authority of India (AAI) had asked the competing teams to develop a system to ensure the safety and security of airports from any unwanted drone intrusion. They were given 36 hours to achieve the task. The students are excited that AAI will now introduce the system for this security of airports and air space nearby.
In another competition held in Ahmadabad, 'INSIGHT JMI' team of six students - five third year and one final year - of the same Department were given Consolation Prize of Rs.10,000/- for developing a system using Deep Learning Technique for Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to prevent any unwanted mail or spam from landing in ISRO's mail.
Another team of the Computer Engineering Department was placed at 3rd Position for developing a technique under 'MESH YOUR WAY-OUT SYSTEM' in Kolkata that would read not only indexed medical research works but also non-indexed research papers. Third year students had participated in the competition. This system will be implemented by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Professor MN Doja, Director, FTK-CIT, Department and Dr. Zainul Abdin Jafrey, Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship along with Prof. Tanvir Ahmad of the Computer Science Department, JMI played a key role in mentoring the students in achieving the task.
