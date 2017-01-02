JEE (Main) - 2017: Why Is This Week Important

There shall be no weightage for 12th class marks in calculating ranks in the JEE (Main) examination.

For candidates to qualify for admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.

Click on the link "Apply for JEE Main 2017" on the official website of JEE Main.

Fill the form

Upload scanned images one by one in the prescribed specifications.

Pay the fees.

Take the printout of the confirmation page for further use.

Correction window - Changes in Application form: 4th week of January 2017

Admit Card Download: 2nd week of March 2017

JEE Main 2017 - Offline Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2): April 2nd, 2017

JEE Main 2017 - Online Exam (Paper 1): April 8th& 9th 2017

Answer Keys & OMR sheet display: 3rd-4th week of April 2017

Challenge against answer keys to be accepted from: 4th week of April 2017

JEE Main 2017 - Results: April 27th, 2017

Declaration of All India Ranks (AIR): 3rd week of June 2017

Availability of Rank Card: After the release of AIR

